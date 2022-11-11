Daily habits that affect your eyesight
By IANS | Published: November 11, 2022 12:06 PM 2022-11-11T12:06:04+5:30 2022-11-11T12:20:14+5:30
New Delhi, Nov 11 There are about 2.2 billion people globally with near or distant vision impairment, according ...
New Delhi, Nov 11 There are about 2.2 billion people globally with near or distant vision impairment, according to a 2021 report by the World Health Organisation
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app