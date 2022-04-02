Decor ideas to enhance your house's positivity this Chaitra Navratri

Chaitra Navratri, the nine-day long Hindu festival, is here, and finally, after a two-year gap, people are all set to celebrate the auspicious occasion without any COVID-19 restrictions.

However, if you are sceptical to step out and worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga at your nearby temples, fret not, you can simply light up your house with the below-mentioned decor ideas that will definitely bring positivity to your home this Chaitra Navratri.

1. Floral decoration

Flowers never go out of style. Using flowers to decorate homes is one of the most eco-friendly ways to celebrate Navratri. They make surroundings smell naturally botanical and improve the home's air quality.

Flowers like marigold, mogra, roses and lilies are mainly used to give your house a festive makeover.

In fact, many devotees especially go to Vaishno Devi shrine during Navratri just to see the temple decked up with different flowers.

2. Diyas

Diyas are considered to be the most beautiful spectacle of light and faith. Simple terracotta diyas can brighten and beautify your mandir decoration at home. They can be placed in and around the temple and on walls, pavements, verandas, and balconies. You can also give a customised touch to diyas by painting them on your own. Not only this, but you can also use scented diyas and candles to liven up the atmosphere.

3. Colourful clothes for idols

For a trendy new decor, you can even make the clothes for the deities at home using different fabrics. As each day of the festival stands for an auspicious colour, which is dedicated to all the avatars of Goddess Durga, you can make the festive days more special by making poshaks (outfits) of the deities using the nine colours -- orange, white, red, royal blue, yellow, green, grey, purple, and peacock green.

4. Lights

One can't go wrong at decorating the puja room, which is considered the most sacred space in Indian homes, and with the use of lights, you can take your puja space up a notch. Light up your mandir with subtle string lights or an elegant lampshade. This creates a warm welcome and sets the mood for prayer.

5. Earthen pots

Sustainable clay pots, available in a range of forms, sizes, and designs, are ideal for Navratri decor. No puja is complete without a traditional pot in your puja room, which can be decorated with colourful laces, studs/beads, and small mirrors. You can also make clay vases at your home.

When decorating your home for Navratri, bear in mind the above-mentioned festival's primary motif and play with it creatively. Happy Navratri 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor