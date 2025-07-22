Deep Amavasya 2025: Date, Rituals and Importance of Lighting the Traditional Lamp on Ashadhi Amavasya

Ashadhi Amavasya which is also known as Deep Amavasya is the new moon day in the month of Ashadha, falling just before the start of Shravan. This year Ashadhi Amavasya falls on July 24th. On this day, the lamps in the house are cleaned and lit placed on the floor in the evening, and Rangoli is drawn and worshipped accordingly. Naivedya of sorghum lamps is also offered for this worship. Doing so is a part of this tradition. But many people wonder whether this lamp is for Deep Puja or for the worship of ancestors

On Amavasya, ancestors are honored with Naivedya offerings and charitable acts. Each Amavasya holds unique significance; on Ashadh Amavasya, the worship of lamps is particularly important as preparation for the upcoming Shravan. A sorghum or jowar lamp is made and placed in the south direction, serving as both Deep Puja and ancestor worship. This lamp, lit on Deep Amavasya, illuminates the path to Yamasad for ancestors. Furthermore, insects and ants consume particles from the lamp, representing indirect food donation.

The lamp is made palatable with jaggery water and offered on a leaf. The distinctive taste of these dough lamps serves as a yearly reminder of this tradition.

Simple and affordable, these lamps can be enjoyed by all, especially when enriched with ghee. Just as we savor them, so too do our ancestors and microscopic organisms, making Deep Amavasya a meaningful celebration with dough lamps.

If you are also keen on making these lamps, here is the recipe -

Take enough water add it into jaggery in a bowl of flour and melt it completely. Take one bowl of dough, i.e. wheat flour, mix a pinch of salt and two spoons of ghee in the dough and add jaggery water gradually as required and knead the dough. Make as many balls as you make for the puris and give them the shape of a lamp or lamp. Grease a sieve with oil or ghee and place the lamps in it.

Take water in a large pan, place the sieve on it with a sieve so that it remains separate and place a plate on top and cover the pan. These lamps can also be made in an idli vessel. Let the divas cook for about 20 minutes, then turn off the heat and when the divas cool down a bit, add enough ghee to it and eat.