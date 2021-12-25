Delectable cocktails for Christmas
By IANS | Published: December 25, 2021 11:15 AM2021-12-25T11:15:02+5:302021-12-25T11:25:07+5:30
New Delhi, Dec 25 It's time to organise your favourite feast and get the bar ready for your Christmas soiree. Diageo India's Brand Ambassador, Vikram KU, has created a list of holiday-inspired cocktails to add a special touch to time spent with loved ones.
Bailey's White Russian
Ingredients:
. Baileys: 60ml
. Kahlua: 60ml
. Whipped Cream: 60ml
. To Garnish: Whipped Cream
Method
. Pour an equivalent amount
