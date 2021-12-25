Delectable cocktails for Christmas

New Delhi, Dec 25 It's time to organise your favourite feast and get the bar ready for your Christmas soiree. Diageo India's Brand Ambassador, Vikram KU, has created a list of holiday-inspired cocktails to add a special touch to time spent with loved ones.

Bailey's White Russian

Ingredients:

. Baileys: 60ml

. Kahlua: 60ml

. Whipped Cream: 60ml

. To Garnish: Whipped Cream

Method

. Pour an equivalent amount

