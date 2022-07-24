Delhi-NCR witnesses highest ever cases of infertility in 2021-22

New Delhi, July 24 The world's first 'test tube baby' was born 43 years ago. The 25th of July is designated as World IVF Day to commemorate the birth. NOVA IVF Fertility, one of India's leading chain of fertility centres, has released a report on the factors leading to infertility in the Delhi NCR region:

According to the Nova IVF's Insight Report :

. 56 per cent of Delhi women are affected by infertility due to advanced maternal age and tubal factors

. PCOD and PCOS is the cause of infertility among 19 per cent women.

. During the pandemic in 2020, we observed that PCOS was particularly high and contributed as the second most factor for female infertility next to tubal factors.

. .PCOS and Tubal factors have seen an increasing trend in the last five years

. Other female fertility issues observed include Low ovarian reserve between women in the age group of 25-34, followed by Endometriosis

. Staggering increase in cases of tubal factor in women affecting their fertility is seen in Delhi-NCR as compared to Southern, Eastern or other parts of India

. 71 per cent of couples preferred self-cycles, followed by 29 percent Donor cycle- This shows that even in the most challenging cases, advanced science and technology in embryology is used to do self-cycle by using a couples' own egg and sperm

In terms of male fertility issues in Delhi NCR, "Azoospermia"

