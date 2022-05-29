Destination Weddings: Your day, your way

New Delhi, May 29 A destination wedding allows you to escape to a beautiful location and spend quality time with your loved ones including family and friends. Begin your greatest adventure in one of these stunning locations.

Munjoh Resort at Andaman and Nicobar

All you need is the perfect location, chords, and flowers to create the wedding of your dreams. Munjoh promises to create custom moments for both large and small weddings. Water sports, nature walks, excursions, and other activities were available to guests attending the beautiful beach wedding.

Aloha on the Ganges at Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Make the most important event of your life truly unforgettable. The quality of services and attention to detail at Aloha will truly astound and delight you. The resort will arrange for services such as floral decoration, theme setting, transportation, religious ceremony, and so on. Choose Aloha to create a picture-perfect atmosphere for you and your guests.

Kenilworth Resort and Spa at Majorda, Goa

Kenilworth is a magnificent hotel with excellent facilities and comfort. Enjoy the spotless service, well-kept rooms, and cutting-edge amenities that will make your stay unforgettable.Kenielworth will ensure that your stay is an unforgettable experience.

Le Meridien at Kochi, Kerala

The Le Meridien in Kochi is an ideal venue for both small and large-scale weddings. It is set in a picturesque harmony of comfort and luxury. This luxurious wedding venue provides unrivalled hospitality as well as a thoughtfully curated venue for your special occasion. Le Meridien also provides value-added services such as Wedding Food and Beverage Catering, Wedding Decorators, Lights, DJ, and a variety of other wonderful services.

