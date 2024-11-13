Dev Diwali 2024 : Shubh Muhurat, Celebrations, Puja Vidhi, Rituals and Spiritual Significance

Dev Diwali, also known as Dev Deepavali or Tripurotsav, is a significant Hindu festival celebrated primarily in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. It occurs on the full moon night of Kartik Purnima, which is 15 days after the main Diwali festival. In 2024, Dev Diwali will be celebrated on November 15. Dev Diwali is often referred to as "the Diwali of the Gods" because it is believed that deities descend to Earth to celebrate with their devotees. The festival not only commemorates Lord Shiva's victory but also serves as a reminder of spiritual awakening and community unity. The lighting of lamps signifies hope and positivity.



Dev Diwali commemorates several important events in Hindu mythology:

Victory of Lord Shiva: The festival honors Lord Shiva's triumph over the demon Tripurasura, who was defeated with a single arrow after he and his brothers had gained invincibility through a boon from Lord Brahma. This victory symbolizes the triumph of good over evil.

Descent of Gods: It is believed that on this day, Hindu gods descend to Earth to celebrate their victory and partake in the festivities.

Birth of Lord Kartikeya: Some traditions also link this festival to the birth of Lord Kartikeya, the son of Lord Shiva.

During Dev Diwali, devotees light millions of diyas (earthen lamps) along the ghats of the Ganges River, creating a stunning visual spectacle. The festival is marked by rituals such as taking a holy dip in the Ganges and performing prayers to honor deities.

Puja Vidhi (Rituals)

The rituals for Dev Diwali include:

Holy Dip: Devotees take a dip in the Ganges to cleanse themselves of sins.

Lighting Diyas: Homes and ghats are illuminated with diyas to welcome divine blessings.

Puja Offerings: Special prayers are offered to Lord Shiva and other deities during the evening.

Muhurat for Dev Diwali 2024

Purnima Tithi Begins: November 15, 2024, at 6:19 AM

Purnima Tithi Ends: November 16, 2024, at 2:58 AM

Pradosh Kaal Muhurat: November 15, 2024, from 5:10 PM to 7:47 PM

Dev Diwali is not only a time for religious observance but also a vibrant celebration that attracts tourists and devotees to Varanasi, where the ghats come alive with lights and festivities.