Dhanteras 2024 Rangoli Designs: Last-Minute Easy Rangoli Patterns and Simple Design Images to Try This Dhantrayodashi

Dhanteras marks the beginning of the Diwali celebrations, a time of joy, prosperity, and new beginnings. One of the most beautiful ways to welcome this auspicious day is with simple yet elegant rangoli designs. These Dhanteras rangolis add color and charm to your home and are believed to invite positive energy and good fortune.

Perfect for beginners and easy to create, these designs use vibrant hues, traditional symbols, and minimal patterns to capture the essence of Dhanteras. Explore these Rangoli ideas to decorate your doorstep and make your festivities even more special!

In this rangali you can draw a jar full of gold coins, the feet of Lakshmi.

For a beautiful Dhantrayodashi rangoli, you can use vibrant colors and incorporate creative elements to make it truly festive.

Try decorating the threshold with a rangoli that combines various elements such as coins and bangles, adding a unique touch.

To bring out the auspicious symbolism, you can place a Swastik design in the rangoli and draw Lakshmi's footprints at the center, symbolizing wealth and prosperity.

A combination of Lakshmi's feet and the Swastik creates an appealing focal point.



For a personalized touch, add a message like Shubh Dhantrayodashi in the design, replacing peacock or feather motifs if you prefer a simpler layout.

These rangoli ideas are perfect for doorways or entry spaces, bringing warmth and blessings to your home.