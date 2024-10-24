Dhanteras 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Rituals, and Know Best Time to Buy Gold

Dhanteras, or Dhantrayodashi, inaugurates the Diwali festivities and is widely celebrated in Hindu culture. In 2024, it will fall on October 29, during the Trayodashi (13th day) of Krishna Paksha in Kartik month. This day is dedicated to Lord Dhanvantari, the deity of Ayurveda and health, and Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth. The festival embodies the themes of wealth and wellness, highlighting their significance in life. It is believed that honoring these deities on Dhanteras ensures prosperity and good health in the year ahead.

Date and Tithi

Date: October 29, 2024

Trayodashi Tithi: Begins at 10:31 AM on October 29 and ends at 1:15 PM on October 30.

Puja Muhurat: The auspicious time for performing the Dhanteras puja is from 6:30 PM to 8:12 PM on October 2912.

Rituals and Significance

Dhanteras is dedicated to the worship of Lord Dhanvantari, the deity of health, and Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth. The day is characterized by several rituals Cleaning and Decorating Homes. Families clean their homes and decorate them with rangoli and diyas to invite prosperity.

Purchasing New Items: It is customary to buy gold, silver, utensils, or new vehicles as these purchases are believed to bring good fortune.

Charity: Acts of charity, such as donating food and clothing to the needy, are encouraged24.

Important Rituals Include:

Morning Preparations: People wake up early, take a bath, and clean their homes.

Lighting Diyas: Diyas are lit in the evening to honor deities.

Prayers: Offerings are made to Lord Dhanvantari and Goddess Lakshmi during the puja.

Yamadeep: A diya is lit outside for Lord Yama to ward off untimely death.

Shubh Muhurat for Purchasing Gold

For those looking to buy gold or silver on Dhanteras, the following times are considered auspicious:

Morning Muhurat: 7:30 AM to 10:00 AM

Evening Muhurat: 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM

Pradosh Kaal: 6:56 PM to 8:30 PM45.

Dhanteras not only symbolizes wealth but also promotes health and well-being through its rituals. This festival serves as a reminder of the importance of both material wealth and spiritual prosperity.

Significance of Buying Gold

Buying gold on Dhanteras is not only a tradition but also viewed as a financial investment. It signifies wealth accumulation and serves as a means to secure financial stability for the future. This practice reflects gratitude for past achievements while setting positive intentions for growth. Dhanteras embodies themes of wealth, health, and renewal, making it a cherished occasion for families celebrating togetherness and prosperity as they prepare for Diwali festivities.