Guru Pushya Nakshatra 2024: Shubha Muhurat Timing for Buying Gold, New Home and Vehicles Ahead of Diwali

Gurur Pushya Nakshatra will be on 24 October 2024 this year, a highly auspicious time will arise for activities like Mundan (first haircut), Griha Pravesh (housewarming), starting new businesses, making investments, and purchasing vehicles, gold, or property. While Pushya Nakshatra occurs monthly, its alignment with a Thursday enhances its significance, marking it as Guru Pushya Nakshatra or Guru Pushya Yog.

When is Guru Pushya Nakshatra in October 2024?

Guru Pushya Nakshatra will occur on October 24, 2024, just before Dhanteras and Diwali. Interestingly, Ahoi Ashtami will also be observed on this day, making it even more significant for spiritual and material endeavors. Items purchased during Guru Pushya Nakshatra are believed to bring long-lasting benefits and prosperity.

Guru Pushya Nakshatra Shubh Muhurat (Timing) in 2024

This year’s final Guru Pushya Nakshatra begins on October 24, 2024, at 6:15 AM and will continue until October 25, 2024, at 7:40 AM. The entire day on October 24 is considered ideal for shopping, investments, and other significant undertakings.

Auspicious Timings for Gold and Vehicle Purchases on October 24, 2024:

Muhurat for buying gold and vehicles: 11:43 AM to 12:28 PM

Laabh's Choghadiya: 12:05 PM to 1:29 PM

Shubh's Choghadiya: 4:18 PM to 5:42 PM

Significance of Guru Pushya Nakshatra

The conjunction of the planet Jupiter (Guru) and Pushya Nakshatra is considered a powerful symbol of wealth, prosperity, and wisdom. This combination is extremely auspicious, as it is believed to be blessed by Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Shani (Saturn), and Jupiter, all of whom represent good fortune. Actions performed under this yoga are said to be particularly fruitful and lead to lasting success.

What to Buy During Guru Pushya Nakshatra?

The deity of Pushya Nakshatra is Jupiter, and its main element is gold. Therefore, purchasing gold during Guru Pushya Yoga is considered highly auspicious and is believed to attract the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

Gold: The primary element of Guru Pushya Nakshatra, associated with wealth and prosperity. Iron: Important due to Saturn's influence on Pushya Nakshatra. Silver: Considered favorable due to the influence of the Moon. Land, House, or Vehicles: Buying property or vehicles is also deemed highly auspicious. Dakshinavarti Conch: Installing this in a shop during this time is believed to bring wealth. Vidyarambh Sanskar: A perfect time to initiate children into learning.

By making purchases and starting new ventures during Guru Pushya Nakshatra, one is believed to invite prosperity, success, and long-lasting fortune