Diabetic-friendly recipes you can try at home this Diwali

Diwali comes the Diwali sweets, and who can ever say no to them. This Diwali let's get healthy and try some lip smacking healthy desserts. Let us have a look at some healthy recipes this Diwali.

Millet Biscuit

1 cup millet flour

½ cup Organic Brown Sugar

¼ cup oil

¼ teaspoon Baking Powder

¼ teaspoon Vanilla Essence

Pinch of Salt

Instructions

In a bowl add millet flour along with salt and baking soda. Either sieve or mix well.

In another bowl, add sugar, oil and vanilla essence. Mix it together until sugar is dissolved.

Add the wet mixture to the dry mixture. Mix well until the mixture comes together in the form of a dough. When held tightly, it should form a ball and not breakdown. Let it sit for 5-10 mins.

Scoop out some dough and press it into a shallow spoon. It can also be shaped between palms. Carefully wriggle out the dough from the spoon, adjust the shape as needed.

Once all the cookies have been shaped, arrange them on a lined baking tray. Bake in a preheated oven at 170°C for 10-12 mins until the bottoms are golden brown. Remove them from the oven. Cookies will be soft to touch when out of oven but will harden on cooling down.

Store in an air tight container for longer shelf life.

Millet Kheer

Ingredients

1 teaspoon coconut oil or vegan butter.

1/2 teaspoon cardamom seeds, crushed.

3/4 cup millets.

1 1/2 cup water.

2 cups almond milk.

3 tablespoons powdered jaggery.

1 teaspoon rose water.

2 tablespoons roasted cashews, pistachios, dried rose petals for topping.



Instructions

In your pressure cooker, heat 1 teaspoon ghee, add crushed cardamom and the millets. Roast them for 3-4 minutes till lightly fragrant.

Add water and close the lid, put the weight on. Let it cook on medium high for 1 whistle. Turn off the gas and let the pressure release on its own. Your millets should be well cooked by now. Fluff them up with a fork

Now add 2 cups of almond milk and let the mixture cook on low heat till it thickens, 10-15 minutes. Add more milk if the kheer is too thick for you.

Stir in the jaggery and rose water. Taste and adjust for sweetness.

Sprinkle with cashews, pistachios and dried rose petals. Serve warm or chilled.