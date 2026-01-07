Did You Know? Excessive Gym Workouts, Supplements, and Painkillers Are Silent Causes of Kidney Damage

We try various weight-loss diets and exercises to lose weight and stay fit. This help to maintain our good health. However, some people are seen taking it to extremes. Practices like following very strict diets or doing extremely heavy workouts at the gym have become common. There's no harm if all this is done under the advice of experts.

But some people exercise and diet according to their own whims or by listening to others. Doing all this can have a very bad effect on your kidneys. Therefore, see what things should be avoided while exercising and dieting...

Causes of kidney damage at a young age

1. Nowadays, the practice of taking painkillers on one's own for any reason like headache, body ache, back pain, or lower back pain has increased significantly. Young people don't want to tolerate any discomfort. As a result, painkillers are taken frequently, and this affects the kidneys.

2. The stress in everyone's life has increased a lot these days. As a result, many people suffer from high blood pressure. If you think what high blood pressure has to do with kidneys, then wait... because high blood pressure negatively affects the tiny blood vessels in the kidneys, and the kidneys gradually get damaged.

3. In the pursuit of fitness, the consumption of energy drinks or various supplements has also increased significantly. This also affects the kidneys. Excessive consumption of these is not at all good for health.

4. Nowadays, diet enthusiasts focus on consuming protein shakes or high-protein diets. While doing this, if you are drinking less water, it will have an adverse effect on your kidneys.