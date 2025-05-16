Did You Know Loud Alarms Can Affect Your Heart, Stress Levels, and Mental Health, Know How

Many of us start our day with the sound of a loud alarm. This alarm that constantly rings near our ears wakes us up from sleep and starts the day, but this habit can cost us. In fact, we wake up to the sound of the alarm, which means we are completely dependent on that alarm. Waking up when the alarm rings is not just a habit, but a bad habit that has a deep impact on our body and mind.

We often set an alarm on our mobile or watch to wake us up in the morning. When the alarm rings in the morning, our day begins. But this habit is not good for our health. The habit of waking up to the alarm can make you susceptible to many diseases. Through the alarm, we interfere with the natural sleep cycle. As a result, we start facing many problems such as mental stress, irritability, fatigue, and incomplete sleep without realizing it. Research also shows that constantly relying on alarms can be harmful to our health in the long run. Let's see how the habit of waking up to an alarm affects our health, why it should be avoided, and what are the healthy and natural alternatives instead.

What exactly does the habit of waking up to an alarm do?

Stress increases suddenly: Dr. Sanjay Gupta of a famous hospital in Delhi says that when the alarm rings, the person's sleep is suddenly interrupted, which can disrupt the sleep clock in our body. The loud sound of the alarm puts the body in fight or aggressive mode, which is not needed at that time at all. This process needs to happen in the body only when we are in danger. In such a situation, the body is stressed and a hormone called adrenal is released. Also, the level of the stress hormone called cortisol also increases, due to which the body can also be shocked by waking up suddenly. Alarms also disrupt sleep and when the sleep cycle is disrupted, the person's mental health starts deteriorating. Due to this, a person can become a victim of anxiety or depression.

Blood pressure problems can increase: A study was conducted on this subject at the University of Virginia in the United States. This study has shown that when a person wakes up to a loud alarm, brain activity increases rapidly, which increases blood pressure. This is called morning hypertension. According to research conducted by the university, this habit has been observed in 74% of people. They all wake up when the alarm rings, while those who wake up naturally have normal blood pressure.

Increases the risk of heart disease: Alarms are also associated with heart disease. Many studies have shown that ringing the alarm has a direct effect on the heart. The sound of the alarm in the morning can temporarily increase blood pressure, but high blood pressure in the morning also increases the risk of heart attack and stroke. This risk can double in those who already have heart disease. This risk increases in those who sleep less than 7 hours and wake up when the alarm rings in the morning.

Temperament becomes irritable: Sleep is directly related to our mind and affects our mood. Mood is controlled by the brain. When the sound of the alarm affects the health of the brain, the mood also starts to become irritable. In such a situation, the person starts getting angry as soon as he wakes up in the morning. He does not talk properly to anyone. When the morning starts like this, the whole day goes badly.

Change this habit in this way: The habit of waking up with an alarm in the morning can be changed in many ways. First of all, completely avoid dependence on the alarm. Set a time to sleep at night and wake up in the morning. When a person sleeps and wakes up regularly every day, his body's internal clock starts working properly. The room where you sleep should have natural light in the morning. When sunlight enters the room, the sleep hormone called melatonin automatically decreases and we start waking up early.