Dipika Kakar Opens Up on Stage 2 Liver Cancer Treatment, Says Hair Loss Has Left Her Upset

Cancer is one of the serious diseases which can take some ones life, if it is not treated on time. Many advanced treatments are available for cancer. We see many people around us who have recovered from cancer due to those treatments. But still, we feel scared. It is very important to have courage and positivity in cancer treatment. Actors like Hina Khan and Dipika Kakar are best example as they kept lots of positivity and within a few months after Hina was diagnosed with cancer, Deepika Kakkar also found out that she had cancer.

Dipika has stage 2 liver cancer and is now undergoing treatment for it. She has recently shared her experiences during this treatment on social media. Deepika has recently shared a video about this on her YouTube channel. In this, she says that her cancer treatment is going well and her reports are also coming back normal. Although this is a matter of great satisfaction, currently her hair is falling out a lot due to the treatment. Due to this, she is very upset

Deepika experiences temporary numbness and significant hair loss after washing her hair, a particularly sensitive issue for women. This mirrors the hair loss faced during cancer treatment, the emotional impact of which is profound. While Deepika is generally strong, she occasionally struggles, prompting fans to encourage her resilience.