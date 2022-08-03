Dish NFTs at real-life restaurants, swapping meals and deals

New Delhi, Aug 3 Creating the world's largest Food Metaverse, providing users with unique virtual experiences, and leveraging Web3 technology to elevate the food industry, the Foodverse is a massive technological revolution that will transform the global food and beverage industry's current digital user interactions into a more immersive format.

Chef Vicky Ratnani, known for his world travel itinerary and culinary education, recently collaborated with OneRare- The World's First Food Metaverse Platform, to build his creative ideas for the launch of the cutting-edge hyperreal restaurant and kitchen. OneRare will also tokenize some of Chef Vicky's most beloved recipes, including a few from his most recent creation — Speak Burgers, as unique Food NFTs for his fans and global foodies of the Foodverse to own and enjoy.

Speaking about how the massive food industry is anticipating some exciting developments with Foodverse over the next decade, Chef Vicky along with Supreet Raju, Co-Founder OneRare, join life to discuss further more on this new concept.

How does the Foodverse work?

Supreet: OneRare is creating the world's first Foodverse

