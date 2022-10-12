Diwali 2022: Sugar free sweets to try this festive season

Diwali is India's most important festival of the year, a time to celebrate the triumph of light over drkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil. The five days of Diwali are Dhanteras, Naraka Chaturdashi, Laxmi puja, Govardhaan puja and Bhai Dooj. Diwali preparations have an important significance for Indians. The preparations starts before one month then the actual date of the festival. It is believed that Goddess Laxmi visits the pplace of worship on Diwali and blesses them. This year Diwali is on October 24, 2022.

Enjoy all the dainty treats of Diwali but in the sugar free variant. Here are some of the sweets you can devour without feeling guilty or worrying about your health. Pumpkin Petha is known for its crunchy yet juicy texture. Petha is an amazing choices as it is naturally made with vegetable. Just replace the glaringly high sugar with a harmless natural sugar supplement and you will get the best sweet munching.

Kaju barfi is one of the most popular Indian sweets and ironically it is not that that sweet or difficult to make. All you need is cashews, milk, with natural sugar supplement. This is one of the most healthiest sweet as well, as it is made up of cashews only and after replacing butter or ghee and sugar with sugar supplements nothing unhealthy remains in the recipe.

Rose Kalakand is very lesser known sweet but trust us when we say that it is one of the best sweets ever. Made with natural sugar-free replacements and unsweetened rose syrup, the sweet tastes like a piece from paradise.