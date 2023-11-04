Diwali 2023: Five mouth-watering recipes to try this festive season

Diwali, a widely celebrated festival in India and many parts of the world, is fast approaching on November 12, 2023. Known as the Festival of Lights, Diwali brightens not only the night sky but also our hearts, symbolizing joy, wealth, prosperity, and warmth.

It’s a time when markets are bustling with activity, homes receive fresh makeovers, and vibrant street-side stalls emerge overnight, offering everything from rangoli powders to fireworks. And it goes without saying that traditional food and desserts are a must during Diwali. Here are Five recipes to make your festive season extra special.

Karanji:

Karanji is a delectable, crisp, and flaky moon-shaped pastry that is deep-fried. It is typically filled with a sweet mixture of desiccated coconut, nuts, and dried fruits. This delightful treat is a popular sweet snack prepared during the Diwali festival and is enjoyed for its rich flavors and festive significance.

Shankarpali:

Sweet shankarpali are delightful, crisp, flaky, and melt-in-the-mouth biscuits that can be either fried or baked. Shankarpali is a well-known festive snack originating from Maharashtra, India, and is enjoyed during various celebrations and special occasions.

Kesar Malai Peda:

Kesar Malai Penda is a well-loved Indian sweet prepared using ingredients like paneer (cottage cheese), khoya (milk solids), and sugar. This traditional milk-based sweet has a delightful grainy texture and can be easily made at home, making it an ideal choice for festive occasions and celebrations.

Kaju Katli:

Kaju Katli, in its true form, is thin, smooth, and indeed melts in the mouth, offering delightful slices of cashew goodness. This beloved Indian sweet is crafted using cashews, sugar, and water, resulting in a delectable treat.

Malpua:

Malpua is a traditional and well-liked Indian sweet consisting of flour pancakes that are either pan-fried or shallow-fried, then dipped in sugar syrup. They are commonly served with rabdi, which is sweetened thickened milk. These pancakes are known for their delightful combination of crispiness and fluffiness and are typically prepared using all-purpose flour, yogurt (curd), various spices, khoya (dried milk solids), and garnished with nuts.

