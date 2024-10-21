Diwali 2024 Dates: Dhanteras, Lakshmi Pujan, Choti Diwali, Bhai Dooj – Know Complete List of All Festivities

Diwali, one of the most significant Hindu festivals, is celebrated with great enthusiasm and grandeur across the country. People adorn their homes and streets with decorations, enjoying the occasion with their loved ones. Known as the festival of lights, Diwali is observed on the Amavasya Tithi in the month of Kartik. This year, the festival will be celebrated on October 31, 2024.

Diwali 2024 will be observed on October 31. The Amavasya Tithi begins at 3:52 PM on October 31, 2024, and ends at 6:16 PM on November 1, 2024. The Pradosh Kaal, the ideal time for performing rituals, will be from 5:12 PM to 7:43 PM. The Laxmi Puja Muhurat falls between 5:12 PM and 6:16 PM, while the Vrishabha Muhurat is from 6:00 PM to 7:59 PM.

Here’s the Diwali 2024 calendar with important dates and descriptions:

Dhanteras, October 29, 2024:

Dhanteras: 06:31 PM to 08:13 PM (Dhantrayodashi Tithi)

Dhanteras marks an auspicious day to purchase gold, silver, or new utensils. Devotees pray to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantri for wealth and well-being.

Yama Deepam: 05:14 PM to 06:29 PM (Trayodashi Tithi)

Devotees light a mustard oil diya to honor Lord Yama, seeking protection from untimely death.



Choti Diwali/Narak Chaturdashi, October 31, 2024:

Choti Diwali/Narak Chaturdashi: 11:39 PM to 12:31 AM (Chaturdashi Tithi)

Celebrates Lord Krishna’s victory over Narakasura. Rituals include early morning baths, applying aromatic oils, and prayers.



Laxmi Pujan, November 1, 2024:

Laxmi Pujan: 05:12 PM to 06:16 PM (Amavasya Tithi)

Devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, lighting diyas and candles to remove darkness and seek prosperity, happiness, and abundance.



Govardhan Puja, November 2, 2024:

Govardhan Puja: 06:34 AM to 08:46 AM (Pratipada Tithi)

Commemorates Lord Krishna lifting the Govardhan Hill to protect villagers from heavy rains.





Bhai Dooj, November 3, 2024:

Bhai Dooj: 12:38 PM to 02:55 PM (Dwitiya Tithi)

The festival celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters, with sisters praying for their brothers’ well-being in exchange for gifts and protection.

During the Diwali festival, devotees clean their homes, a common tradition, and create intricate rangoli designs. The primary rituals involve worshipping Lord Dhanvantri, Lord Yama Deva, Lord Krishna, Lord Kuber, Lord Ganesha, and Goddess Lakshmi. Each day is dedicated to a specific deity, with people offering prayers and performing pujas in their honor. Diwali is a time for celebration, spreading happiness, exchanging sweets and gifts with relatives, friends, and neighbors. This festival is celebrated worldwide with immense joy and enthusiasm.