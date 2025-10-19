Diwali Traditions: What Makes Suran a Must-Have Dish on This Auspicious Day?

**Diwali Special: The Significance and Recipe of Suran (Yam) Curry**

Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated with immense joy and devotion across the country. Homes are adorned with decorations, lamps, and a variety of festive dishes and sweets are prepared. Alongside the sweets, certain traditional vegetable dishes are also made, one of the most popular being Suran (yam) or sweet potato curry. But have you ever wondered why this dish holds a special place during Diwali?

Why Do We Cook Suran For Diwali Meal?

Suran is considered a symbol of prosperity and growth. Since it grows back even after being cut, it represents resilience, abundance, and longevity—making it an auspicious addition to Diwali meals.

The tradition of preparing suran during Diwali is deeply rooted in symbolism and belief. In many Indian households, it is said that cooking and eating suran invites wealth, health, and happiness into the home. Its unique nature—growing underground and regenerating after being cut—is seen as a reflection of strength and renewal, values cherished during the festival. Moreover, suran is believed to remove negativity and usher in good fortune. Preparing this dish signifies not just celebration, but a wish for continuous prosperity and stability in family life.

Ingredients:

Yam (Suran) – 250 g (peeled and diced)

Onion – 1 medium (sliced)

Garlic – 4-5 cloves (finely chopped)

Tomato – 1 medium (chopped)

Red chilli – 1-2 (dry or fresh, as preferred)

Cumin seeds – 1 tsp

Bay leaf – 1

Tamarind – 1 tsp (soaked, adjust to taste)

Oil – 2-3 tbsp

Salt – to taste

Turmeric – ½ tsp

Water – as required

PreparationMethod:

Peel and cut the yam into small cubes. Boil them in salted water for about 5–7 minutes until soft, then drain and set aside. Heat oil in a pan, add cumin seeds and bay leaf, and let them splutter. Add onions and garlic, sauté until golden brown. Then mix in tomatoes and red chillies, cooking until the tomatoes soften. Add the boiled yam, turmeric, and salt. Stir well and add a little water. Cover and cook for 5–7 minutes. Finally, add tamarind extract, mix properly, and simmer for another 2–3 minutes. Serve hot with rice or chapati for a wholesome festive meal.