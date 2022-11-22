DIY winter skin care routine for uneven, dry skin

New Delhi, Nov 22 Winter has arrived, and it is now time to take extra care of our skin. This season, in particular, demands a strict and consistent beauty regimen that can assist us in getting rid of dry, uneven, and unsightly skin. Here are some of the most economical and trustworthy DIY winter regimes one may follow to achieve a highly sophisticated and hydrated winter look.

Coconut Oil: Winter season calls for extra care, and applying coconut oil all over your body definitely gives you a wonderful beauty treatment and naturally moisturized skin with a boosted metabolism. For ages, coconut oil has been used and is doing wonders on the skin, giving the right amount of softness and glow all over your face and body. Applying regularly helps in restoring damaged skin and removes dry and irritated patches. Not just this, but applying the oil with little sugar or turmeric on your face or body can help you to remove all the tanning and also dark patches easily and effectively.

Apply Tints with vaseline: Chapped lips or dry lips are the most common problem faced by most of us, so to get rid of this problem, start applying your glossy and pink tints with a mix of petroleum jelly. Applying both together will instantly soften and soothe dry lips; you can also use this on your cheeks to give a glowy and pinky look. Using these together easily removes the lips and dry cheeks from discomfort. If you often go out to your office, applying this can also protect your lips from UVA and UVB rays with SPF 15.

Homemade Face Oils: Undoubtedly face oils have recently become popular, and people are super using them on an everyday basis. Face oils have the best moisturising abilities than face creams. Also, these oils have natural nutrients that provide skin with several vitamins and minerals. You can make homemade avocado, rose, and lavender oil and use them during your makeup. These face oils can be used as a primer to give an even base and won't give your makeup clog skin pores.

Face mist: Face mist helps your skin to be super hydrated and fresh; rose mist is a natural astringent and keeps the skin refreshing with the natural fragrance. One can also use face rice water mist, cucumber mist, green tea mist, and the easiest to use and make aloe vera mist.

Honey Pack: Applying honey with yogurt and a pinch of turmeric is an amazing way to remove all the tan and prevent the skin from unwanted dryness. It even boosts your performance and endurance and reduces muscle fatigue.

