Do You Bathe with Hot Water? This One Mistake Can Harm Your Eyes and Hair

Hot Water Bathing Tips: Having bath is nice as it helps our body to be clean. Bathing also relaxes muscles, improves blood circulation, and provides energy. However, many people, both men and women, make some common mistakes while bathing, which increases the risk of several serious problems. To protect themselves from the cold and to strengthen their bodies, many people bathe with hot water. But a common mistake is made when bathing with hot water: pouring very hot water on the head. Doing so can damage the face and eyes.

A Dangerous Habit for the Eyes

According to Ayurveda, pouring very hot water on the head while bathing can cause significant damage to the eyes. The eyes are the most sensitive organs in the body. Excessive heat from the water can negatively affect vision. This risk is especially higher in old age. In some cases, it can cause burning, dryness, or other problems in the eyes.

For this reason, it is advised not to pour very hot water on the head while bathing. If you have applied oil to your hair and massaged your scalp, you should absolutely avoid pouring very hot water on your head. Use lukewarm water for your head.

The Ministry of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) of the Government of India has shared information on this based on Ayurveda. The Ministry of AYUSH has clearly stated that pouring very hot water on the head can cause significant damage to the eyes and overall health. Not only the eyes but also the hair can be severely damaged.

Ayurveda also states that if you pour very hot water on your head, your eyes will be affected. Vision can weaken. If this is done regularly, many other serious eye-related problems can occur. Therefore, you can use hot water for your body, but you should always use lukewarm water to wash your hair, especially after an oil massage.

Damage to skin and hair

Many people have a habit of bathing with very hot water. But bathing with excessively hot water destroys the natural oils on the skin, which imbalances the Vata, Pitta, and Kapha doshas in the body. The skin becomes very dry, and other skin problems also occur. Excessively hot water also damages the hair. Hair becomes weak and falls out, breaks, and looks rough. Therefore, lukewarm water should always be used for bathing. The water should be just warm enough to provide comfort to the body, without causing burns.