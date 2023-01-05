Do you have chicken skin? It's actually Keratosis Pilaris

New Delhi, Jan 5 It is a well-known truth that both in the US and India, athletes and film stars are among the influential people in society. Both the development of Parkinson's disease in world boxer Mohammed Ali and the spinal injury and paralysis of Superman actor Christopher Reeve sparked interest in the issue among the general public and the scientific community in an effort to better understand and treat the condition.

Since most celebrities visit their dermatologist, it is crucial for them to establish their beauty and candour with the large fan bases they have in society. In the recent past, two film celebrities from India, Yami Gautami and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, made it known that they were suffering from Keratosis Pilaris and Myositis.

In this context, we will talk about keratosis pilaris, often known as chicken skin, which has gained prominence as a result of the general population being exposed to the terminology, which they presumably already knew but were unsure of whether or not to seek medical care for.

Keratosis is a skin disorder that results in rough patches and tiny, flesh-coloured or red lumps that resemble swellings. This disorder appears when the skin produces an excessive amount of keratin, a protein that can obstruct hair follicles and result in bumps. Typically, the arms, thighs, cheeks, and buttocks are where the pimples appear. They are normally white, occasionally red, and do not pain or itch.

While there is no complete cure for the condition, it can be controlled with medicated creams, occasionally with oral drugs, and sometimes with small cosmetic operations that may improve skin look.

Both sexes can be afflicted, though it is known to affect women slightly more frequently than men. The illness is known to worsen in the winter, probably because of xerosis

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor