Documentaries revealing global refugee crisis

By IANS | Published: May 20, 2022 11:30 AM2022-05-20T11:30:03+5:302022-05-20T11:40:06+5:30

New Delhi, May 20 Global forced displacement had surpassed 84 million in mid-2021, according to the UN High ...

Documentaries revealing global refugee crisis | Documentaries revealing global refugee crisis

Documentaries revealing global refugee crisis

Next

New Delhi, May 20 Global forced displacement had surpassed 84 million in mid-2021, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :unUn india