Does salty and sugar foods affect your cardiac health

It's quite natural to occasionally indulge in a sw savoury delight. However, over the last few decades, studies have shown the detrimental side of excess salt and sugar on our heart health.Cutting out salt from meals can slash your risk of heart problems and strokes by almost a fifth, the largest study of its kind suggests.

Research has documented how adding salt to food increases the likelihood of cardiovascular disease and premature death. Now experts have established just how big a difference you could make to your heart health – simply by reducing the number of meals to which you add salt or by ditching it altogether.

Effect of sugar foods on the heart

Liver Metabolism: Excess sugars are metabolised by the liver into fats, potentially causing fatty liver and obesity, thereby increasing the risk of heart disease.

Weight Gain: Sugary items are rapidly digested and fail to satiate hunger like protein, fat, or fibre-rich foods, leading to overeating and weight gain, further elevating heart disease risk.

Over time, high amounts of salt, sugar, saturated fat, and refined carbs raise your risk for a heart attack or stroke. If you’re worried about your heart, you’ll want to keep these out of regular rotation.But rather than fixate on any one bad food, it’s wise to focus on your overall diet. You can still have these things if you mostly eat heart-healthy fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and low-fat dairy.