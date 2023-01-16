Dr. Manu Bora: The person who redefined the term ‘multitalented’

Having passion is always considered vital as it keeps enthusiasm alive. People who are passionate about what they do are more likely to have optimistic outlooks and are able to tackle problems more easily than those who are only ‘in it for the money’. When it comes to having a defined number of passions then there is no limit. Having multiple passions is not a bad thing, rather it is beautiful. One such person who has time to time proved this notion right is Dr. Manu Bora. He is not only a young arthroscopic surgeon but also an international model and philanthropist.

Manu Bora: The Doctor

Becoming a doctor was a dream that Dr. Manu Bora always had in his heart. Therefore, he took an MBBS degree from S.N Medical College in Jodhpur. He had many victories including bagging 14th place in Rajasthan’s Pre-Medical Entrance Examination, obtaining a third position in Rajasthan Pre-Post Graduation Entrance Examination and 65th place in the All India Pre-Post Graduation. He has also completed a senior residency at the Sports Injury Centre, Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi and has a high success rate when it comes to ACL internal brace surgeries.

Currently, he is practising in Jodhpur, Gurugram, Mumbai and Bengaluru. It is assured that every patient of Dr. Manu is able to walk right from the next day of surgery. He is one of the few surgeons who is known for all inside ACL and PCL reconstruction with fibre tape internal brace. He always tries to assist people in every possible way, thus, he even has a YouTube channel and Instagram page where Dr. Manu puts up informative content for people even in his busy schedule.



The Supermodel Manu Bora

Dr. Manu Bora's life changed when he decided to take a six-month hiatus after finishing his post-graduate work and entered the modelling industry. He was given the opportunity to walk in India's most prestigious fashion week, including the WILLS India Fashion Week, because of his charisma and skill. After that, there was no stopping him. He accomplished significant feats including modelling for Hermes at Paris Fashion Week, endorsing the global luxury brand Louis Vuitton, becoming the Raymond brand ambassador and appearing in GQ Japan and Vogue Paris.

In contrast to other models who frequently struggle to be signed by a single reputable model agency, Manu Bora also developed contacts with a number of national and international agencies. He became the first person to be signed by well-known modelling agencies such as X-Ray Greece, Major Model Management Milan, New York Model Management, New York and Elite Model Management, Paris. In addition, he has contracts with some of the leading modelling agencies in India, including Purple Thoughts, Anima Creatives, TOABH, and Inega.

Dr. Manu Bora also has a charitable side. He organises free athletic camps and provides free online consultations to 200 patients every day. He uses every chance to raise awareness of the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), exercise, pain relief, and other conditions. Dr. Manu Bora's ultimate goal is to transform the healthcare industry. He wishes to advance in the modelling industry in addition to being a doctor. He also aspires to become even more well-known all over the globe with unwavering devotion and perseverance.