Easy and Effective Home Remedy for Hair Growth and Strong, Healthy Hair

We face many hair problems like hair loss, thinning, dandruff, or dry hair. As we grow older, our hair starts to get grey prematurely. On the other hand, many hair complaints start at a young age. We try many home remedies for these hair problems. For hair growth, we try to grow hair by applying ingredients like Ayurvedic oil, chemical-free shampoo, hair mask to our hair. To grow hair, we do many things like trimming it, cutting hair every six months and washing hair. But as much external nutrition is important for hair, it is also necessary to get nutrition from within. For this, if we eat a spoonful of this chutney every day, it will help our hair grow.

To promote hair growth, consider a hair mask made with flaxseed, fenugreek seeds, and curry leaves in oil. Alternatively, consuming these ingredients provides essential nutrients that can reduce hair loss and stimulate growth. A daily spoonful of chutney made with these ingredients may also encourage abundant hair growth. Let's explore a recipe for this chutney. Flaxseed and curry leaves are very beneficial for hair. Curry leaves contain antioxidants, proteins, and beta-carotene, which are good for your hair health, [and] which reduces your hair loss. Home remedy for long hair! Mix 2 ingredients in fenugreek seeds water, [and] hair will grow from the root - no split ends.

Ingredients

Flaxseed - half a cup Sesame seeds - 2 teaspoons Dried curry leaves - 10 to 12 Garlic cloves - 4 to 5 Dried red chilies - 2 to 3 Grated coconut - 1/4 cup Salt - as per taste Oil or ghee

