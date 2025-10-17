Easy Border Rangoli Designs for Diwali 2025: Brighten Your Home with Simple Patterns

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 17, 2025 18:11 IST2025-10-17T18:11:22+5:302025-10-17T18:11:59+5:30

Diwali is festival  of lights and colors, we wear new clothes, burst fire-crakers and welcoming the win of good ...

Easy Border Rangoli Designs for Diwali 2025: Brighten Your Home with Simple Patterns | Easy Border Rangoli Designs for Diwali 2025: Brighten Your Home with Simple Patterns

Easy Border Rangoli Designs for Diwali 2025: Brighten Your Home with Simple Patterns

Diwali is festival  of lights and colors, we wear new clothes, burst fire-crakers and welcoming the win of good over bad. In this five days festival we make sweets and worship god, celebrate bond between family. During these day, we draw rangoli in front of our house as a symbol of good luck. If you are not a big fan of big rangoli's then here are simple and easy border line rangoli designs.

 Diwali 2025 is the perfect time to renovate your home with elegant and easy-to-make rangoli designs. Rangolis are an ancient tradition that symbolize prosperity, positivity, and festivity, adding color and vibrancy to any celebration.

View this post on Instagram


View this post on Instagram


View this post on Instagram


View this post on Instagram


View this post on Instagram


View this post on Instagram


 

Open in app
Tags :Rangoli DesignsRangolidiwaliDiwali 2025