Easy ways to detox post-diwali

Diwali is one occasion were we have sweets and enjoy snacks unlimited. Diwali is the time when unrestricted portion of rich food is consumed. Therefore they pose a real challenge to staying healthy and fit. The idea of a post-Diwali detox is to rid your system of potential toxins that might have accumulated in the gut.

Here is the guide on how to detox your insides by consuming natural food. The best and cheapest way to flush out all the toxins from the body is by drinking enough water. Water keeps you hydrated and clears up the system from all toxins, chemicals, and excessive fat and sugar. 2-4 liters of water should be good enough to keep you well hydrated.

Curd is a natural probiotic and has friendly bacteria that are good for your guts. It helps in boosting your immunity, protects your system against harmful toxins, aids digestion and keep your body cool. Beetroots are the bright superfood has goodness and nutrients both in roots and leaves. It packs with antioxidants, Vitamin C and leaves that are rich in calcium, iron and Vitamin A. The best way to detox your body is by having fresh fruits that are loaded with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that not only help improves digestion but also improves the skin appearance. Ginger with rock salt and lemon get rid of many stomach related issues like bloating, gas indigestion. Ginger contains antioxidants that are good for the body and builds immunity.

Exercising and sleeping well is also a great way to rejuvenate the body, both physically and mentally.