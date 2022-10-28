Eat Your Way to Stunning Hair this Festive Season

New Delhi, Oct 28 Hair care is the priority of most of us, we spend so much on getting the right hair products, spa visits, and hair care treatments to maintain our mane. But many times, we don't get the desired results no matter how many treatments we get done, we might blame it on the salon but the real reason is you can't have healthy hair until you take the right nourishment.

Although you can't change some factors like age and genetics, one factor you likely have more control over is your diet. Including Vitamins, minerals, iron, proteins, omega fatty acids, and Zinc in our diet can have great results. So let us look at the foods which we should include in our diets to make our locks lustrous and healthy.

Protein for Healthy Hair

Eating adequate protein is important for hair growth because hair follicles are mostly made of protein, so it becomes imperative that we increase the intake of protein to make hair strong. If you are not consuming the right amount of protein then you might experience hair fall, and dry, and brittle hair.

Sources of Protein - eggs, chicken, fish, turkey, and dairy products.

Iron to prevent Hair loss

Getting too little iron can lead to hair loss, it is the most important mineral for hair. When iron levels

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor