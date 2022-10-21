New Delhi, Oct 21 Healthy routines and pre-planned diets frequently take a backseat when the holiday season gets underway. Don't worry; Audible.in has you prepared with celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar's comprehensive guide to enjoying the holiday season in moderation, as the audiobook "Eating in the Age of Dieting."

Follow a Sustainable and Culture Compliant Diet :

"The whole idea of being on a diet is to get healthier, fitter and leaner. If one must achieve that then the diet must be one that is sustainable, and culture compliant. Diwali is a good time to figure out if you are on a sustainable diet. If eating a regular Diwali meal amounts to breaking your diet, then it means that your weight loss plans are going to be unsuccessful this time too. Essentially what this reveals is whether your diet fits into the game plan of the weight loss industry. These unrealistic guides are not a culture fit, instead they focus on the guilt around occasion based feasting and take advantage of the same to sell detox plans or packages that are often extreme and doomed to fail. A wholesome diet will teach you to eat without guilt, and there really is nothing wrong in enjoying your poori's or Halwa", shares Rujuta on busting myths around Diwali feasting.

Curate a Special Diwali Menu:

"The healthiest Diwali menu is one that sticks to the basics. - be it a simple spread comprising homemade Mithai, one freshly fried item, one sabzi, one dal, some roti and rice accompanied with chutney, pickle or papad, all served with love and attention to detail." says Rujuta in her audiobook on Audible. She also states that to have a more authentic celebration "Bring out your traditional silver thali's or kansa

