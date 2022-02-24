Enabling Indian housewives to embark on an entrepreneurial journey

New Delhi, Feb 24 Since 2019, the Britannia Marie Gold My Startup contest has served as a springboard for Indian housewives with the drive and ambition to embark on their entrepreneurial journey, become financially independent, and transform themselves into job creators.

This initiative is an ode to all the 3.8 million + women that have participated over the last three years. In an effort to pursue these aspirational homemakers' dreams, the brand brought on board a host of jury members, who have braved the world to start their own start-up journey from scratch. After weeks of deliberation, the Top 50 participants presented their business ideas to an esteemed jury panel comprising leading 'Womenprenuers'. This diverse jury had to shortlist the top 10 finalists from the vast participation received this year, based on the uniqueness of the business idea and innovation of thought.

Speaking on the conclusion of the jury round, Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer, Britannia Industries Limited said, "Britannia Marie Gold has had a legacy of being the homemaker's teatime companion and through this initiative, we strive to create a more meaningful connection with them. Despite the uncertainty faced by us all in the past two years, we're proud to witness such an overwhelming response from our consumers. We are grateful to host such an esteemed jury panel comprising some of the most prominent 'Womenpreneurs' and media personalities of India that will be finalising our 10 winners this season. These winners will avail the opportunity to begin their entrepreneurial ventures. We have seen some wonderful business ideas and look forward to announcing the results soon."

The Britannia Marie Gold My Startup contest season 3 launched in September 2021 and has received an overwhelming response of more than 1.3 million entries from homemakers across India, with Maharashtra receiving the highest number of entries

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor