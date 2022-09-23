Enjoy these Diabetes-friendly Mithai this Navratri season

Navratri fasting is set to begin from September 26 and all those keeping the fasts have already started making preparations from putting together puja samagri to buying vrat-friendly food to eat during the fasting days. During Navratri those who are fasting start their day early, perform puja as per the muhurat, and eat foods that are allowed during fasting. Keeping this in mind, we bring for you these five dessert recipes which are low on sugar and diabetic diet-friendly.

Faldhari Badam Barfi

A sugar-free and healthy mithai that you can enjoy this holiday season without worrying about your health! This delicious holiday treat mixes mawa with the goodness of nuts, including walnuts, figs, and almonds.

Sabudana Kheer

Sabudana kheer tastes just as good as ordinary rice kheer. To make this recipe sugar-free, consider adding other dry fruits and fruits to give it a more natural flavour.

Amaranth Chikki

This chikki is made with Amaranth (also known as rajgira, cholia, or ramdana), which is hailed as a healthy diabetes diet food. This chikki is sweetened with jaggery, which is a healthier alternative to sugar (gur).

Pumpkin and Apple Halwa

Made in pure desi ghee with loads of dry fruits and whole spices, the pumpkin and apple halwa is another variation you must try this Navratri season. The natural sweetness in both the ingredients helps you eliminate sugar and also makes for a unique tasting sweet treat.