Esha Gupta flaunts her flexible body ahead of International Yoga Day

Esha Gupta is on of the fittest stars in B-town. Having a huge fan base on social media, Esha Gupta consistently keeps on motivating her fans by posting pictures which shows great enthusiasm towards staying fit. Recently, Esha shared a picture of herself doing the Eka Pada Sirsasana. It’s also known as the One Leg Supported Head Balance Pose or the Foot Behind the Head Pose.

Esha executed the difficult stretching asana in a black sports bra and a pair of training tights, with her hair in a messy top bun. Esha Captioned her image ” Find them toes”Eka Pada Sirsasana, sometimes referred to as Foot-Behind-the-Head Pose, is a challenging yoga pose that calls for both flexibility and strength. Speaking of Esha Gupta, she joined the cast of Bobby Deol's well-liked web series Aashram in season 3. Esha's fans were in awe of her spectacular performance in the show.

