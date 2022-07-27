Everyone knows that I am always going to be 100% Cardi: Cardi B

New Delhi, July 27 Following the first instalment of the bright, energetic capsule inspired by euphoria, Reebok and Cardi B have unveiled the second instalment of their 'Let Me Be...Enchanted' collection. This second instalment includes a broader range of apparel as well as an expanded offering of the Classic Leather Cardi B V2 in colorways that emulate the line's intensity, energy, and enchantment.

"Everyone knows that I am always going to be 100% Cardi. That's why I wanted to create a more customizable apparel line with Reebok so everyone who wears the collection can be true to themselves and create looks with my pieces that are unique to their personality," said Cardi.

The Classic Leather x Cardi B V2 was introduced as a bolder, more exaggerated version of the original Classic Leather x Cardi B due to the oversized features and amplified lug outsole in the first part of the 'Let Me Be...Enchanted' collection. This edition includes three new colorways: Pink Fusion, Core Black, and Chalk.

Paired with the footwear is a striking range of apparel in exciting colorways. Highlights of new apparel in the line include:

Cardi Body Layer – Crafted with Reebok's signature Lux Bold fabrication that molds to every curve, the Cardi Body Layer is the ultimate customizable top. Featuring open chest cut outs allowing for easy layering over the bralette allows you to combine your own personality with Cardi's to create a signature look. This piece can also be worn back to front, with the zipper detail front and center for added customization.

Cardi Bralette – The Cardi Bralette features underwire for built in support and shaping, making this perfect to wear alone or as a stunning pop underneath a top like the Cardi Body Layer.

Cardi Lux Bold HR Tight – These tights are the ultimate shaping legging with special tech placed under the butt for a lifting effecting and a hi-lo thong seaming to give a flattering fit.

Designed with all figures in mind, the second part of 'Let Me Be…Enchanted' collection is now available starting at INR 2,599/- on VegNonVeg and Superkicks.

