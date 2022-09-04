Everything that's new on the shelves right now

New Delhi, Sep 4 If you love the latest products you're not alone! There are a whole bunch of new launches in both beauty and fashion which are a must try for the season. Here are some of our favourites:

Nykaa X Anomaly Launch

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' creation Anomaly finally makes its debut in India exclusively on Nykaa. The actor founded Anomaly in collaboration with the international beauty incubator Maesa. With its pure, performance-driven formulas and environmentally friendly packaging, Anomaly has revolutionised the haircare market worldwide and is now available in Priyanka's country. The line was created on the principle that everyone should have access to high-quality haircare without sacrificing choice, cost, or the environment.

As the name suggests, Anomaly is based on Chopra Jonas' conviction that each of us is an anomaly, and that our hair reflects it. Priyanka was inspired to include her love of the environment into her company since she was committed to making more environmentally friendly decisions in her own life. Indian consumers are introduced to options by Anomaly that give them control without breaking the bank. Everything in the collection is gender-neutral, priced at INR 750, and packaged in cans and bottles made entirely of plastic waste.

Adidas Originals' launches 'made Originals' Bollywood superstar and youth icon, Ranveer Singh

In order to launch its largest brand campaign of the year, adidas Originals, the innovative sportswear company for the streets, collaborates with Bollywood actor and Brand Ambassador Ranveer Singh. The "made Originals" marketing campaign honours some of the most recognisable and beloved shoe models, like the Superstar, Stan Smith, and Forum while also illuminating the future with the introduction of the brand-new NMD V3. The Trefoil has back with an updated version of the original cutting-edge innovator, the NMD V3, channelling the same independent spirit six years after releasing the ground-breaking NMD silhouette. The multi-hyphenate Brazilian musician Anitta, the renowned Argentine DJ and producer Bizarrap, and the phenomenal French footballer Karim Benzema are all featured in the global NMD V3 campaign.

Polo Ralph Lauren launches The Polo ID Collection

Ralph Lauren introduces the Polo ID Collection, a new family of accessories that embraces a spirit of adventure, romance, and optimism. The namesake hardware seen throughout the line spotlights the iconic Pony Player logo and takes inspiration from vintage ID bracelets; family heirlooms that are collected, engraved, and passed between generations as a keepsake that is memorable and timeless. The collection is comprised of handbags, small leather

Bulgari launches its brand Campaign for Watches "Unexpected Wonders" at Geneva Watch Days

Bulgari announced the release of its new 2022 brand campaign for watches, "Unexpected Wonders." The Roman watchmaker's brand global watches ambassador, Lorenzo Viotti, is the protagonist of the campaign shot in the Italian capital and featuring the iconic Octo timepieces.

Chief conductor-designate of the Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra, Viotti joined the Bulgari family earlier this year, becoming the global face of its men's watch line and perfume collection. Born in Lausanne in 1990 from an Italian family, the French-Swiss conductor perfectly embodies Bulgari's constant search for excellence and its unique balance of passion for the heritage and desire to break new grounds.

Inspired by Viotti's ability to modulate the sounds with his hands and face expressions, the "Unexpected Wonders" campaign is an invite to lead and craft our time, writing our own symphony. In the powerful, elegant images, the music conductor sports two of the most iconic timepieces of Bulgari's legendary Octo Finissimo watch line, that redefined the limits of contemporary fine watchmaking offering extra slim pieces exuding a charismatic, timeless and modern attitude.

Chopard presents a brand-new collection with My Happy Hearts

Jewels like caresses, expressing the love we feel for one another. Chopard presents a brand-new collection with My Happy Hearts: jewellery nestling against the skin like intimate and subtle lingerie. A constellation of dainty hearts to be worn alone or stacked as stylish accessories.

They are discreet emblems of an emancipated generation, and the hallmark of a reinvented relationship with oneself. My Happy Hearts is a gift that we give ourselves, kind and nurturing, like a gentle bubble. The collection borrows its most famous design codes - the heart and the dancing diamonds - from Chopard's legendary creations, played out in new proportions.

Manish Malhotra Beauty, exclusively by MyGlamm reveals the all-new Beauty Precision Liquid Eyeliners

Get ready to add a touch of drama and a whole lot of Glamm to your makeup routine with the launch of a new shade -Bronzite Precision Liquid Eyeliner by Manish Malhotra Haute Couture Makeup exclusively by MyGlamm. The new shade - Bronzite is an intense brown shade - longing last and bringing you a little bit of couture to your everyday glamour.

This monsoon enhance the beauty of your eyes with a long-lasting eyeliner that will help you shine from desk to disco without having to worry about your eyeliner getting messy. The Precision Liquid Eyeliner range is available in 4 iconic shades for a sharp, defined look that turns all heads and has a tapered felt tip and an angular tube for a better grip, allowing you to create bold and graphic eye looks within seconds.

Golden Hour Glow everyday with Gold Flake Lip Gloss and Strobing Cream from Manish Malhotra Beauty

Manish Malhotra Strobing Cream is a versatile, luminizing formula with iridescent pearls that contains a blend of three Hyaluronic Acids. With the goodness of a high-sheen formula, enriched with 24K gold flakes for a visibly rich, clear, glass-like pout, that feels as good as it looks- Manish Malhotra Gold Flake Lip Gloss is a perfect combination of radiance and nourishment.

An absolute treasure that will take you from day to night feeling like a goddess. The lip gloss is enriched with precious 24K Gold Flakes that will give you the perfect glossy lip glow. A product that's absolutely weightless, non-sticky and comfortable like a lip balm, yet rich and refined like a gloss. It is available for INR 1250.

Jasprit Bumrah becomes the face of new-age, eco-friendly luggage brand "uppercase"

Acefour Accessories, a travel accessories company, has signed Jasprit Bumrah as brand ambassador for its eco-friendly luggage brand "uppercase". Bumrah's extraordinary game across formats makes him the perfect fit to represent the brand. The campaign 'Never Ordinary' is spread across a series of creatives, weaved in a way that tells the features and USPs of the uppercase's bags. It highlights that uppercase bags are GRS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor