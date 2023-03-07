Experience authentic Holi celebrations at these destinations

By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

New Delhi, March 7 The season of colours and love, 'Holi', is here. Numerous legends and stories associated with Holi celebrations make the festival more exuberant and vivid. During the festival, people across the country love to travel and celebrate the festival with friends and family. The most favourite means of transportation in the country, trains, get overflooded with people, and seat availability becomes next to impossible.



However, the well-designed network of roads and the expansion of bus services have provided a great gateway for people to get to their desired destination and add happiness to their lives and the lives of their loved ones by celebrating Holi together. Rohit Sharma, COO of, AbhiBus shares insights on top destinations in India where travellers can celebrate Holi.

Vrindavan and Barsana: Vrindavan, a sacred city perched on the Yamuna River's bank, is a well-known destination to host the Holi celebrations. Those who enjoy a joyous Holi festival travel to Vrindavan city because it is home to the deity of Lord Krishna. The city of Vrindavan is the finest location to celebrate Holi at renowned mandirs, including Banke Bihari Mandir, Prem Mandir, and Radha Raman Temple. The Holi festival lasts a week in Vrindavan, which is well connected to the transportation system due to its proximity to the nation's capital. People from around the nation can easily travel by bus to their location and enjoy a fantastic Holi celebration.

Barsana, one of the best locations to celebrate Holi, is close to Mathura and is connected to various roadway networks. In Barsana, one can witness the famous Lathmar Holi, in which women beat males with sticks in good humour. In addition to Lathmar Holi, visitors can also celebrate Ladoo Holi at the Shriji Temple in Barsana, where laddoos are given out to worshippers to commemorate Lord Krishna's journey from Nandgaon to Barsana to meet Radha. Along with bhajans honouring Lord Krishna and Radha, people in Barsana also sing many folk songs in Braj Bhasha to celebrate Holi.

Udaipur: Udaipur is encircled by the Aravalli Range and awash in nature's splendour. Udaipur is well connected to the rest of India via air, rail, and road. The city, along with gorgeous lakes like Lake Pichola and Fateh Sagar Lake, is a must-visit location to celebrate Holi, also known locally as Dhulandi. The celebration's vibrant colours are enhanced by the city's white marble. Individuals can have a once-in-a-lifetime experience by participating in the festival of colours at historic forts.

Jaipur: Jaipur is a popular tourist location for Holi festivities. It forms an important portion of the well-known Golden Triangle tourist route, making it very accessible to reach there by bus and train. The vibrant streets of Jaipur display a recurring pattern of cultural changes, making it an ideal location to enjoy the festival of colours. The city is filled with well-preserved historical forts and regal legacy, surrounded by besieged walls and rugged hills, which gives the celebration a new fragrance.

Varanasi: Varanasi is an amalgamation of spirituality, religions, art, culture, history, and communities. From its divine temples and ghats to the eclectic quarters of free souls and saints, the city is the perfect getaway to celebrate Holi. People in Varanasi throw 'uptan' into the fire, which is believed to keep people disease-free for the rest of the year. The Holika ash is later used to mark a tilak on the forehead of all attendees and then prepare for Holi's grand celebrations the next day.

Allahabad: The city of Sangam is not to miss as a destination to celebrate Holi. Historically rich, it presents the right setup to enjoy the festival with your loved ones on the pious bank of the Ganges. The city is located very strategically and has been one of the most well-connected cities in the country in terms of transportation since ancient times and continues to be easily reachable through bus and train services.

People across the country travel in the major volume to celebrate this festival. Bus services have emerged as a major alternative to allow people who plan to celebrate at their destined location and face difficulties to get their hands on train and flight tickets. Furthermore, the widespread roadway network has made it possible for bus service providers to offer people travel access to any part of the country and become a part of the unique celebration.

