Experience the flavour of South India in Mumbai this Monsoon

Good food has the ability to transport you to your comfort zone. As the monsoons set in, so do your cravings. South Indian food is one such cuisine that provides you with the warmth and comfort you need. But where to find just the right south Indian food that hits the right notes? Look no further! This monsoon, experience the flavours of the south in Navi Mumbai. Banana Leaf is coming to Seawoods Grand Central Mall Soon! Experience the distinct Vegetarian south Indian flavours and tantalize your taste buds with everything Banana Leaf has to offer. With flavours inspired by Andhra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala experience an array of dishes that are sure to transport you to the South.

Starting in the year 2005, Banana Leaf, a south Indian fine-dine and coffee house, is known for 20 types of dosas and idlis that are sure to please. From gunpowder chutney to their special Rassam, they have something for everyone to enjoy and love in this monsoon weather. A rice lover’s heaven, Banana Leaf promises the wholesome southern experience without the hassle of having to travel all the way to the south of India. With five successful branches across Mumbai, Banana Leaf is now ready to spread the flavours of the south at their newest branch in Seawoods Grand Central Mall, Navi Mumbai. Functional throughout the week, the fine-dine restaurant is all about wholesome food that provides comfort on a gloomy day at an affordable price. What’s different about eating at Banana leaf, you ask? True to its name, every delicacy is served on a banana leaf, just like it should be, thereby enhancing the flavours and providing its customers with a wholesome experience. Eating on a banana leaf, an ancient practice in the south adds to the flavour of the food while also promoting health benefits of its own. So, if you want to enjoy everything the south has to offer in Navi Mumbai, head to our newest branch and explore the flavours of the south that are curated specially for you. Who said monsoons must be gloomy?! Add a dash of flavour to your taste buds, and have a happy rainy season!



Banana Leaf Shop No: 3, 2nd Floor, Airspace, Seawoods Grand Central Mall, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra 400706

Cost for two: ₹800



