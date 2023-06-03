Exploring the delights of Vietnamese drip filter coffee

By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

New Delhi, June 3 In a world brimming with coffee choices, Vietnamese drip-filter coffee stands out as a treasure worth discovering. Its distinctive brewing technique, bold flavours, cultural significance, health benefits, and commitment to sustainability make it an unparalleled experience for coffee enthusiasts. Whether you're a seasoned coffee connoisseur or a curious adventurer seeking new flavours, Vietnamese drip filter coffee promises to delight your taste buds and transport you to the vibrant streets of Vietnam.



The traditional drip-filter coffee holds a significant place in Vietnamese culture and daily life. It is not merely a beverage but a ritual, a moment of tranquility and connection. The act of brewing and enjoying coffee is deeply ingrained in the Vietnamese way of life, fostering social interactions and creating a sense of community. From bustling street-side cafes to tranquil home settings, the aroma of Vietnamese drip filter coffee permeates the air, inviting people to pause, savour, and engage in conversations that go beyond the realms of caffeine.

Chef Vaibhav Bhargava of CHO restaurants, thinks that what distinguishes Vietnamese drip filter coffee from the rest of the coffee world is, "Its unique flavour profile. Slow extraction enables for more thorough extraction of the coffee's oils and chemicals, yielding a full-bodied brew with a rich, smooth texture. The flavour is frequently described as robust and intense, with hints of chocolate, caramel, and earthiness. The use of robusta beans, which are typically grown in Vietnam, contributes to the coffee's particular flavour, providing a robust and unforgettable experience."

He adds, "At the heart of Vietnamese drip filter coffee lies the traditional "phin" filter, a small metal device that allows for slow and controlled extraction. The process begins with the placement of finely ground coffee into the filter, followed by the addition of hot water. The water slowly drips through the coffee grounds, extracting the flavours and aromas, resulting in a well-balanced and robust cup of coffee. This method emphasises the art of patience, as the slow extraction process contributes to the distinct character and depth of Vietnamese drip-filter coffee."

In recent years, traditional Vietnamese drip-filter coffee has acquired popularity outside of Vietnam. Its distinct brewing procedure and enticing flavours have attracted coffee enthusiasts all over the world. Cafes and speciality coffee shops all around the world have embraced this brewing process, allowing customers to sample the joys of Vietnamese coffee. This global popularity demonstrates Vietnamese drip-filter coffee's persistent attractiveness and ability to cross cultural borders.

"Apart from its enticing taste, Vietnamese drip-filter coffee also offers several health benefits. The slow extraction process reduces the coffee's acidity, making it gentler on the stomach compared to other brewing methods. Additionally, the presence of robusta beans provides a higher caffeine content, offering an energising boost to start your day. Vietnamese drip-filter coffee is also known for its antioxidant properties, which can contribute to overall well-being and health," concludes Chef Vaibhav Bhargava.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor