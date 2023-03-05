Fashion with a statement

By life

News Delhi, March 5 Designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla hosted an OTT-themed party to unveil their latest fashion film 'Mera Noor Hai Mashhoor' at The Mansion, Rustomjee Elements Juhu on 2nd March 2023.



Starring Huma Qureshi and Aashim Gulati, the film features 150 garments on an inclusive cast of more than 40 people including supermodel Ujjwala Raut and actor Tarun Arora. Uorfi Javed also makes a special appearance. Original music by Burudu.

The premiere party saw the who's who of fashion in film in attendance, which included:

Shweta Bachchan

Shweta Bachchan stuns in an ethereal archival dress made of salli work in a geometrical pattern. The garment is 25 years old.

Jaya Bachchan

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan looks resplendent in lemon resham kurta with pants. The perfect ode to her timeless beauty and elegance.

Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor exudes timeless sophistication in aqua kurta with white resham shadow work with a satin lungi.

Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant looks stunning in an classic ruffle sari with a Pearl and crystal blouse and collar. Her natural beauty and effortless elegance make her the perfect muse!

Huma Qureshi

Star of the Night! Huma Qureshi exudes glamour and sophistication with every step as she stuns in timeless archival look from 15 years ago. An exaggerated snow-white collar dress fashioned with gun metal stones and Swaroski crystals. Featured in their book, India Fantastique.

Urfi Javed

Making a Statement! Urfi Javed steals the spotlight in an red satin concept sari with a jewelled Swaroski crustal blouse along with a custom-made crown. Her fabulously fearless attitude perfectly captures the spirit of ‘Mera Noor Hai Mashhoor'.

Natasa Stankovic

Natasa Stankovic is a rockstar in a bold and beautiful creation. She wears our classic gold chain top with a black drape. This look has been worn by Jennifer Lopez in the past.

Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre is a vision in latest Hoor collection Anarkali in aubergine.

Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Khan sassy sense of style and radiant spirit shines joyously in our full sequins timeless archival piece from 12 years ago.

Aashim Gulati

Aashim Gulati wears a Bandhgala jacket encrusted in crystal and beads by @mardbyabusandeep

Babil Khan

Babil Khan wears an @mardbyabusandeep multi-panel angarkha, an archival piece from 26 years ago. This is combined with a silver jewelled piece short jacket.

Gurfateh Pizada

Gurfateh Pizada makes a powerful style statement in @mardbyabusandeep patchwork denim jacket with intricate embroidery and playful fringes, paired with an elegant organza long shirt.

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia exudes fabulous pop glamour in timeless bright pink neon candy dress from their 2019 - 33 show.

Kusha Kapila

Fashion with a side of funny! Where comedy meets couture, Kusha Kapila turns heads in embroidered coat in pearls and sequins with a solid red bustier and chrome yellow sarong.

