Femina Miss India to be held in Manipur in April 2023

New Delhi, Nov 21 In a ceremonious event, the Department of Tourism, Government of Manipur, and Times Group announced that the 59th edition of Femina Miss India would be held in the North Eastern state of Manipur in April 2023.

Speaking on the partnership, the Chief Minister of Manipur, N. Biren Singh, said: "We are delighted to partner with the prestigious Miss India Organization to host the grand finale here in Imphal, Manipur. The primary motive behind the partnership is to celebrate the diverse and inclusive Indian culture while fostering the competitive spirit of the talented participants. We want to inspire and empower the local youth by welcoming the best of India's talent to our home soil as well as showcase Manipur's rich culture and heritage we are so proud of."

Miss India Organization Spokesperson further said: "We are excited to bring our iconic event to the People of Manipur, and we will pull out all stops to make it an inspiring and entertaining event the city has seen. Over the last 6 decades, Femina Miss India has reached audiences in different cities across the Country, and the Finale of the 59th edition in Imphal will be something to remember for a long time. Miss India has transformed the lives of many Indian women, giving them empowerment, employability, opportunity and a strong voice in the community. The state of Manipur also believes in empowering its women to be equal partners in development, hence this partnership is a natural culmination of ideologies and vision."

Through strategic partnerships, the Miss India Organization hopes to build an ecosystem of international influence and social impact that will empower women to reach their full potential as ambassadors and role models and promote India on a global scale. The Miss India Organization fervently believes in the ability of beauty to alter perceptions, project confidence, and empower young women by instilling a sense of individuality and uniqueness, promoting self-expression, and creating significant and aspirational value among the youth.

Since its inception, the household name of Miss India has been a launchpad to million dreams, having scripted iconic success stories and hall of fame, such as Zeenat Aman, Juhi Chawla, Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza, Manushi Chhillar & Neha Dhupia, to name a few. In addition, India is among the few countries to have won 6 Miss World Titles.

VLCC & Trends co-present Femina Miss India 2023, hosted by Manipur Tourism co-powered by ORRA Fine Jewellery & Rajnigandha Pearls, is back, more significant than ever, with its 59th edition.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor