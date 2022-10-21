Festive Hair Styling

New Delhi, Oct 21 While we may have our attires decided but what about hairstyles? While putting together an outfit, do remember it will make the maximum impact when teamed with the right accessories and superb festive hairstyles. If you haven't decided your hair looks, fret not. Dyson has curated a festive look book for hairstyles. These hairdos are easy to create and will raise your style game a notch or two for this Diwali season.

Volumised Blowout, Ideal for all hair types

The festive season can be super hectic with no time at hand to tick out all the checkboxes in your festive checklist. When crunched on time, a smooth blowout would be the best. Quick and easy, the smooth blowout hairstyle can make your hair look effortlessly glamorous, giving you the perfect start to the crazy festive weeks ahead.

Here's how to make your tresses talk:

Start with clean, wet hair and connect the Dyson SupersonicTM gentle air attachment. Pre-dry on medium speed and low heat.

Section your hair and attach the styling concentrator, engineered for focused styling. Select medium speed and medium heat.

Lift and dry roots with a large round brush and follow the brush with a styling concentrator. Repeat on all sections.

To achieve a super smooth finish, use the Dyson AirwrapTM multi-styler's fly away attachment. Select high speed and low heat. For thicker hair types, use higher heat settings.

Hold the attachment closer to the hair until it attracts and slowly run down through the hair to hide flyaways. Repeat all sections.

Part your hair according to your preference and glam up the look by adding a rhinestone studded pin to one side.

Bollywood Waves, Ideal for hair types one and two

After planning every element for the festive season, from attire to house decor and more, your creative mind could get exhausted. But you do not want to take a back seat while deciding on a hairstyle. Get inspired by the Bollywood queens/ celebrities with their fuss-proof style that is sure to make a noise.

To create Bollywood-inspired waves, follow the below steps:

Start with towel-dried hair and apply your favourite styling product. Comb mid-lengths and ends with a detangling comb.

Next, attached the Coanda smoothing dryer, a multi-functional attachment that quickly prepares hair for styling.

Select drying mode and choose high speed, high heat, and pre-dry your hair.

Divide hair into multiple sections and attach the 30mm long barrel to create voluminous curls and waves in both directions.

Set the airflow direction to curl outwards from the left side of your face.

Take the bottom section of your hair and hold it in place until dry. Set the curl with a cold shot for 10 seconds. Repeat the same at the top section of your hair

Next, change the airflow direction for the other sections of hair and repeat on the other side.

To add more body and shape to your hair, attach the round volumising brush and choose medium speed and medium heat.

Create volume at the crown area and touch up front hair pieces to finish up the look.

Smooth & Sleek, Ideal for hair type one

The classic straight, sleek never goes out of style. The Dyson CorraleTM straightener has unique flexing plate technology that corralesto gathers hair and is engineered to deliver enhanced styling with half the hair damage. It's also cord-free, allowing users to achieve outstanding style, anywhere at any time. Add hair accessories to add more colour and flair.

To achieve this look:

After washing your hair, apply a styling cream and begin to blow dry your hair smoothly with the Dyson SupersonicTM hair dryer and blow dry the hair. Doing this step first will maximize the smoothness and help prolong the style.

Once dry, brush the hair through to remove any tangles.

Next, section the hair into manageable pieces, tying or clipping away the top sections first.

Prepare the Dyson CorraleTM straightener by choosing the desired heat setting for the hair type. Allow the tool to reach this temperature.

Take each section - sections should be a similar size to the plates to allow the strands to spread evenly across them - and place the straightener close to the roots and glide through to the ends at a medium speed

Reduce the heat setting for hairline sections. To get closer to the roots, take sections at an angle

Apply a holding styling product to fix the style in place and increase style longevity.

Add hair accessories such as stick-on pearls on a few front pieces of your hair to amp up your look.

Low Bun, Ideal for all hair types

An elegant hairstyle can elevate any attire. In this case, a low bun is a perfect choice for those who wish to effortlessly spice up their look. Utilize the natural oils in the hair with this effortlessly chic low bun look. With a range of attachments tailored for all styles and hair types, the Dyson AirwrapTM multi-styler is the ideal tool for restyling hair between washes, delivering great styling results quickly and with ease, whilst maintaining hair health. This super simple and low-maintenance style is ideal for those having no time to wash their hair amidst the festive frenzy. Add fresh flowers to the bun for a more subtle look or level up the look with an embellished hairband, hairpin or clips in gold or silver shades.

To achieve this look:

Start by dampening down any flyaways with a little water

Next, use the Dyson AirwrapTM styler with smoothing brush attachment to smooth down any frizz and stretch out curls, whilst setting the parting into place

Using an elastic band, secure the hair into a low ponytail at the back of the head towards the nape of the neck, drawing the hair down evenly at both sides, smoothing neatly over the top of the ears

Twist the ponytail into a bun and fix it into place with hair pings and a spritz of holding spray

Tackle any flyaways by spritzing a little holding spray onto a toothbrush and brushing flyaways into place

Try weaving baby's breath or hydrangeas into the bun or a hairband

Soft Updo, Ideal for all hair types

An easily attainable hairdo for your next Diwali dinner or cards party. Opt for this updo that's sophisticated yet laid back. Convenience is key. Turn your soft curls into a strong pinned-up appeal, without crossing over to a traditional bun.

To achieve this look:

Start by using the Dyson Airwrap™ multi-styler with its coanda smoothening dryer attachment on a high heat and high airflow setting, and blow dry the hair until 80% dry.

Once dry, section your hair in half, creating a centre part.

Starting with one half, create outward-facing curls by manually winding a small section of hair around the 30mm AirwrapTM barrel on a high heat and high airflow setting.

Heat each section of hair for 5 seconds

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor