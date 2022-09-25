Five GenNext Winners

New Delhi, Sep 25 Five winners of the INIFD presents GenNext talent discovery programme have been named, and they will display their collections at the upcoming FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week, which will take place in Mumbai from October 12-16.

One of the most well-known and reliable platforms in the market for aspiring designers, GenNext has already established more than 200 designers. Aseem Kapoor and Pooja Haldar

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor