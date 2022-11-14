Five ways to control sugar levels while eating

New Delhi, Nov 14 A lot of people think a simple portion of dal and rice is healthy, but it is mainly comprised of carbs! Thinking it's healthy, they overeat these quantities and then complain about sugar levels or fatty stomachs.

The main agenda is to have balanced meals which are your protein as the top priority, low GI carbs especially for Diabetic people, lot of veggies and good fats.

White sugar, brown sugar, cane sugar, beet sugar - all of these are types of sucrose. Sucrose is a disaccharide, meaning it is made up of two simple sugars: glucose and fructose. It is found in nature but is also produced commercially from either sugar cane or sugar beets. Sugar occurs naturally in all fruits and vegetables; however, it is the added sugars that are of concern. The over-consumption of added sugars has been linked to an increased risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and some forms of cancer. So how can we control our sugar intake?

What is diabetes?

There are three main types of diabetes: type 1, type 2, and gestational diabetes. Type 1 diabetes is when your body doesn't produce insulin.

Type 2 diabetes is when your body doesn't produce enough insulin or the insulin that it does produce doesn't work properly.

Gestational diabetes is a type of diabetes that can occur during pregnancy.

If you have diabetes, your body can't break down sugar correctly, and this causes your blood sugar level to become too high. Over time, if blood sugar levels aren't controlled, they can cause serious health problems, such as heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, blindness, and amputation.

The good news is that there are things you can do to control your blood sugar level. Eating healthy foods, getting regular exercise, and taking medication

