Follow these steps to celebrate safe and eco-friendly holi

The festival of colours is celebrated with zest and vigour almost all over the country. Water, colour, and balloons are integral ingredients of this celebration. Over the years, people have become more aware of the environment surrounding them. Playing 'eco-friendly' Holi has become the norm for the last few years. Celebrations of any sort should be responsible and environment-friendly. That's what the environmentalists are preaching throughout the years. Holi is one such occasion when such things need to be told to people repeatedly. Here are a few ways to celebrate an eco-friendly Holi:

Avoid wastage of water

Water conservation is the need of the hour. There is water shortage and scarcity in many places. Play a dry Holi without wasting water. You can avoid the use of Pichkaris to spray water on others.

Holi with Flowers

Did you know that decomposed flowers act as a great organic fertilizer for the soil? Instead of polluting the environment, play a gentle Holi using scented flowers. Instead of troubling friends and forcibly playing with them, the use of flowers is calming and has a soothing effect on the mind.

Use Natural Colours

There are many harmful chemicals in synthetic colours. Hence, you can use natural colours like henna, turmeric, sandalwood, beetroot powder and more. These would not cause damage to your skin or hair. They can be washed off easily and serve the purpose well.

Holi bonfire made easy

Instead of using precious wood by chopping off the trees, one can burn eco-friendly waste for the Holi bonfire which will not create pollution. Use ingredients like cow-dung cakes, coconut waste and camphor to light up. Pledge to protect trees and have a greener environment this Holi festival.

Respect the ban on plastic

Many states have completely banned the use of plastic. This has been done in order to protect the environment. Respect the rules and avoid the use of plastic bags. Teach your children to protect the environment by avoiding the use of plastic bags.

Protect animals

Many a time, people involve animals during festivities. Yes, the festival is fun however you must not become too excited and cross your limits. Applying colours to animals and spraying water on them is not at all required. We should love animals; so have an animal-friendly Holi celebration.

Remember, the celebration is wholesome only when it is observed responsibly. Holi is about celebrating the joys of life. Irrational or careless behaviour should not play a spoilsport during this festival. It's our sole responsibility to protect the environment and make it sustainable for future generations.

