Forget Regular Chai! Try This Unique Cheese Tea Recipe to Impress Guests This Diwali

Cheese Tea: There are millions of tea lovers in India. Not only that, but now people have started making tea in different ways. Usually milk or black tea is drunk with sugar. But there are some types that are completely different from this traditional taste. Such as cold tea or salty tea. One such different type of tea is 'Paneer Tea'. Today we will see what it is like and how to make it. Especially during Diwali (Diwali 2025), you can serve this different tea to guests coming to your home.

Paneer tea started in Taiwan around 2010. After that, this tea entered some cities in China and became famous there as a premium tea. Surprisingly, this tea does not contain cheese at all. In some places it is called 'Paneer Tea', while in most places it is known as 'Cheese Tea'.

What is Cheese Tea?

Cheese tea is mainly served cold. Sometimes ice cubes are added and a light, frothy cheese layer is placed on top. This gives this tea a premium touch.

How to make cheese tea?

First, brew 1 cup of black tea or green tea and let it cool. If you want it colder, you can add some ice cubes. To make cheese foam, add 2 tablespoons of cream cheese, 2 tablespoons of milk or milk, 1 tablespoon of sugar and a pinch of salt in a bowl. Whisk with a spoon or hand whisk until the mixture is light, creamy and frothy.

If cream cheese is not available, you can mix Amul cream and a little milk. Adjust the sweetness or saltiness according to your taste. Now pour the cold tea into a glass and add the prepared cheese foam on top. Sprinkle some cocoa powder or coffee powder on top if desired.