France and Serendipity Arts collaborate to foster cultural exchanges

New Delhi, Dec 18 In order to promote cultural exchanges between France and India in honour of the Serendipity Arts Festival in 2022, the French Institute in India and the French Embassy in India signed an agreement with the foundation. The agreement confirms France's continued support of and partnership with India's contemporary art festivals.

'Terra Nullius', the flagship Indo-French exhibition of Serendipity Arts Festival 2022, for a successful cooperation. French artists such as Sophie Calle or Olivier Sagazan were prominently featured across the Serendipity Arts Festival's previous editions, which also included a collaboration with the Musee d'Art Moderne, Paris. The Indo-French flavour at this year's festival includes an exhibition featuring France's Centre national des arts plastiques

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor