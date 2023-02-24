France-Guest of Honour at the 31st edition of the New Delhi World Book Fair

New Delhi, Feb 24 After India being Country of Honour at the Festival du Livre de Paris in France in April 2022, it is now France's turn to be Guest of Honour at the New Delhi World Book Fair, which is opening its doors at Pragati Maidan on 25th February 2023.

The reciprocal invitation was decided between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Emmanuel Macron. India's participation in the Festival du Livre Paris came alive in April 2022 with a line-up comprising many Indian publishers and some of the most innovative Indian authors available in French translation. French audiences got the chance to meet star authors like Vikas Swarup, Perumal Murugan, Ajay Chowdhury, and Anuradha Roy. Classical Indian texts were also given prominence through a special series brought out by French Publisher Les Belles Lettres with the release of a special series of 10 Indian classical texts illustrated by contemporary Indian artists.

This year, France will be present as Guest of Honour at the New Delhi World Book Fair from 25th February to 5th March at Pragati Maidan.

Visitors to the book fair will have a chance to meet a delegation of sixteen authors from France, including 2022 Nobel Laureate for Literature Annie Ernaux. At 82 years of age, this will be her first visit to India. She will give a special lecture at Pragati Maidan on 25th February following the opening, and a conference at the Shri Ram Centre on 26th February. All translated into English, her books are widely available at their Indian pricing in all major bookshops in Delhi.

The delegation of authors coming from France comprises some of the most popular contemporary writers across literary genres, including adult fiction, non-fiction, young adult fiction, children's books and graphic novels. There is a special focus on these two latter genres, which are increasingly popular among Indian readers, as evidenced by the success of French graphic novel Persepolis by Marjane Satrapi in India.

In addition, a dozen French publishers will meet their Indian counterparts to learn about the Indian publishing markets, and exchange rights between the two countries. Representatives from the French publishing industry bureau

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor