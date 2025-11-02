From Clean Eating to Disciplined Lifestyle: Here’s How Aditi Rao Hydari Maintains Skin Health at 37

There are actresses who age gracefully, and there are actresses who simply pause time! Aditi Rao Hydari, who recently turned 37, is one of those actresses who has paused time. Beyond her acting knack, she even leaves her admirers stunned with her glowing skin and calm poise. Fans always ask how she maintains her glowing skin despite juggling hectic schedules. The answer is not in expensive treatments; it’s simply in maintaining a disciplined lifestyle, including healthy eating, yoga, lots of hydration and self-love!

When looked at closely, Aditi is the actress who does not wear heavy makeup. For her, less is always more. She’s also a believer that healthy skin starts with healthy habits, and it glows the most when taken care of. Her skincare routine includes cleansing her face twice a day, applying a light moisturiser, not being very frequent with applying sunscreen, and choosing DIY methods to create masks with aloe vera or rose water. Her skincare mantra is also to drink plenty of water and go to bed with a clean face. For Aditi, skincare is not all about layering it with heavy moisturisers or toners or other products, but it’s also about being kind to your skin and letting it breathe.

Her glow also begins with her dining table. It’s all about avoiding processed food and refined sugar and making healthy choices simply by consuming clean food that is nourishing and well-balanced. Her typical diet includes starting her morning with warm water with lemon, followed by breakfast with soaked nuts, consuming dal, rice, veggies and curd for lunch, and finishing up dinner with light soup or salad.

A lot of people are very curious about her beauty routine, about what exactly it is that makes her skin glow beautifully. But it’s actually something that comes from a calm mind, a happy mind and discipline!