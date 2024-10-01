Gandhi Jayanti 2024: WhatsApp Status Messages with Inspirational Quotes by Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Jayanti, celebrated on October 2nd, honors the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation and a global icon of peace, non-violence, and justice. His timeless wisdom continues to inspire generations, urging us to lead with compassion, truth, and perseverance.

Gandhi’s teachings were not just philosophical ideals but practical lessons for life, embodying the values of forgiveness, strength, and personal transformation. As we reflect on his words, may they serve as a reminder to cultivate inner strength, pursue knowledge, and make positive change in the world through our actions.

1. Be the change that you wish to see in the world.

2. Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.



3. The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.



4. An ounce of practice is worth more than tons of preaching.



6. Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.



7. Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will.



8. First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win.



