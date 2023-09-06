Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Check out the list of items you would need for performing rituals

In the Bhadrapada month (mid-August to mid-September), the Ganesh Chaturthi puja starts on the day of Bhadrapad Shudh Chaturthi and ends on the day of Ananta Chaturdashi. A few of the different names for Lord Ganesha are Gajanana, Dhoomraketu, Ekdanta, Vakrtunda, and Siddhi Vinayaka. The celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi will take place on Tuesday, September 19th, 2023 while the Ganesh Visarjan will be observed on September 28, 2023.

The important festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is observed throughout India. Ganesh idols are purchased and offered up for ten days of worship. Along with celebrations that include dance and music, you can hear raucous roaring for Ganpati Bappa Morya and Mangal Murti Morya.

Vinayaka Chavithi Puja samagri list:

Moli (a red holy thread)

kumkum (red powder used for vermilion)

Chandan (sandalwood powder)

Agarbatti and dhoop (thin and thick incense sticks)

Kapur (camphor)

15 tambulam (betel leaves with stem)

21 supari (betel nut)

Gud (jaggery)

8-10 tulasi patra (leaves of holy basil or tulsi)

Khadisakhar (1 bowl of sugar)

21 durva ( 3 blades of grass)

1 attar (perfume bottle)

1 bowl of panchamrit (curd, milk, sugar, ghee and honey) for bathing the idol.

1 Plate of Maha Naivedya: Modak, Regular Food cooked in the house. Any one kind of sweet of your choice.

Decorative Ganesh Chaturthi Puja items: